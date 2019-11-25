Floribama Shore’s Gus Smyrnios shades ex-girlfriend Lisa on Instagram

Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios shaded his ex-girlfriend Lisa Burns on Instagram. He wasted no time in letting everyone know that the girl in the photo is “#notlisa.”

A new season of Floribama Shore is currently airing on MTV, and Gus Smyrnios entered the house in a relationship. The two had been seeing each other a few months before he left to film, but it is apparent they didn’t last.

Gus Smyrnios debuted Lisa Burns on his Instagram around Easter earlier this year. It garnered a lot of attention because the Floribama Shore star typically keeps his life private. Fans got excited to see Gus with someone else besides Nilsa Prowant.

Filming for Floribama Shore wrapped in July. Gus Smyrnios spent the majority of the first several episodes worried about Lisa Burns and trying to appease her. She kept pushing him and insisting he head back to spend her birthday with her. Gus was not leaving and became increasingly irritated with her.

To make matters worse, Lisa Burns hung up on Gus Smyrnios several times. Once, when she attempted to call back, Kortni Gilson let her have it. She had already been not feeling well, so when she answered the phone, Lisa got an earful of cusses and harsh words. This wasn’t the final straw, though.

Last week’s episode of Floribama Shore saw Gus Smyrnios tell Lisa Burns he couldn’t do it anymore. It is unclear if that is when the relationship ended or if they did try and work on things following the completion of filming.

Now, Gus Smyrnios is dating another blonde girl and showing her off on Instagram. He shared a photo of himself alongside his girlfriend, Athena. His caption was hilarious and referenced the fact that she is not Lisa. These two have been together for a while now, and they appear to be happy.

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights on MTV.