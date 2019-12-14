Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook thanks fans after gallbladder removal surgery

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

After undergoing emergency surgery on Thursday night to have his gallbladder removed, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has taken to social media to thank fans for showing their support.

Hook underwent surgery after the heavy metal band announced the postponement of their show that was scheduled to take place at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, MN. They explained that the postponement was due to a medical emergency.

Due to a medical emergency with Jason Hook, tonight’s show in Duluth, MN is postponed. Please visit https://t.co/Quvv9cIvQ1 for more information as it becomes available. — Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) December 12, 2019

Jason Hook thanks fans after surgery

Hook took to social media on Friday night to share a post-surgery photo showing him lying in a hospital bed.

The photo was accompanied by a lengthy comment.

“Well that sucked! Gallbladder went #kaput … sorry Duluth MN, some things you just can’t control… We’ll be back to kick some ass, and make up the other dates as soon as we can!”

TMZ reported that a spokesperson for Five Finger Death Punch said Hook was admitted to the hospital for surgery after making two visits to the emergency room. He complained to doctors that he was experiencing pain. Doctors diagnosed him with gall bladder trouble, and on his third visit, they decided he would need to have the organ removed.

Some fans claimed that they noticed Hook looked unwell at the concert the night before.

Following the surgery, 5FDP released a statement on Instagram, saying Hook would have to remain in the hospital until his doctors are sure it is safe to let him return home.

Five Finger Death Punch also announced that the two final concerts of their fall 2019 tour — scheduled for Saturday, December 14, at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and on Sunday, December 16, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa — have also been postponed.

“The last three shows of this current tour will be postponed, however, we are working on coming back to play Duluth, Omaha, and Des Moines very soon.”

The latest developments come ahead of the release of 5FDP’s eighth studio album on February 28, 2020. The album is titled F8.