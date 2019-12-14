Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!
Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook thanks fans after gallbladder removal surgery
14th December 2019 12:32 PM ET
After undergoing emergency surgery on Thursday night to have his gallbladder removed, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has taken to social media to thank fans for showing their support.
Hook underwent surgery after the heavy metal band announced the postponement of their show that was scheduled to take place at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, MN. They explained that the postponement was due to a medical emergency.
Due to a medical emergency with Jason Hook, tonight’s show in Duluth, MN is postponed. Please visit https://t.co/Quvv9cIvQ1 for more information as it becomes available.
— Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) December 12, 2019
Jason Hook thanks fans after surgery
Hook took to social media on Friday night to share a post-surgery photo showing him lying in a hospital bed.
The photo was accompanied by a lengthy comment.
“Well that sucked! Gallbladder went #kaput … sorry Duluth MN, some things you just can’t control… We’ll be back to kick some ass, and make up the other dates as soon as we can!”
Well that sucked! 😂 Gallbladder went #kaput … sorry Duluth MN, some things you just can’t control… We’ll be back to kick some ass, and make up the other dates as soon as we can! I very much appreciate all the kind notes of caring and support 🙏🏻 one thing I know for sure is we have the greatest fan base of all time! Long live the #knuckleheads 👊🏻 ~ Hook #fivefingerdeathpunch @5fdp
TMZ reported that a spokesperson for Five Finger Death Punch said Hook was admitted to the hospital for surgery after making two visits to the emergency room. He complained to doctors that he was experiencing pain. Doctors diagnosed him with gall bladder trouble, and on his third visit, they decided he would need to have the organ removed.
Some fans claimed that they noticed Hook looked unwell at the concert the night before.
Following the surgery, 5FDP released a statement on Instagram, saying Hook would have to remain in the hospital until his doctors are sure it is safe to let him return home.
Five Finger Death Punch also announced that the two final concerts of their fall 2019 tour — scheduled for Saturday, December 14, at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and on Sunday, December 16, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa — have also been postponed.
“The last three shows of this current tour will be postponed, however, we are working on coming back to play Duluth, Omaha, and Des Moines very soon.”
Last night, Jason Hook was taken to the emergency room where it was determined his gallbladder needed to be removed. Jason underwent surgery successfully but will have to remain in the hospital until his doctors determine he is fit to be discharged and travel home. Jason's healing is our #1 priority. As a result, the last three shows of this current tour will be postponed, however, we are working on coming back to play Duluth, Omaha and Des Moines very soon. Once we have an update on new dates to return, we will post the information on our website and social media channels. Please hold on to your tickets in the meantime. Jason very much appreciates all the well wishes and, rest assured, we will see you back out on the road very soon!
The latest developments come ahead of the release of 5FDP’s eighth studio album on February 28, 2020. The album is titled F8.