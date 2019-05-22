Fatboy SSE arrested for weed possession: Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough held after traffic stop

Fatboy SSE, the social media personality and actor best known for his hilarious Instagram skits, was arrested on Monday evening for weed possession.

He was also found to have outstanding bench warrants after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

TMZ reports that Fatboy SSE, whose real name is Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough, was pulled over on Monday evening for a traffic violation while traveling in a car with his manager and security guard.

Jersey City Police Department authorities said that the officers ran a check and found that his license was suspended. They also found two outstanding bench warrants.

They then searched the car and reportedly found weed.

The officers arrested Fatboy for one count of possession of marijuana and jumping bail on account of the two bench warrants. They also issued him tickets for driving on a suspended license and a traffic violation offense of failing to observe a signal.

Fatboy SSE’s managers posted a message on his Instagram page informing his fans about the arrest.

Fatboy SSE is a social media influencer with more than 5.5 million Instagram followers. He posts hilarious skits on the site.

He is co-starring with Clifton Powell, Tommy “Tiny” Lister, and Master P, in I Got the Hook Up 2 which will premiere this summer.