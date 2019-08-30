Farrah Abraham wardrobe malfunction in Venice: Teen Mom OG star exposes photographers

Farrah Abraham managed to make headlines again because of her controversial choices. The former Teen Mom OG star walked the red carpet in Venice this week at the premiere of Ad Astra.

On the red carpet, she wore a beautiful floral gown with a low cut over her chest and a high slit up along her right leg. However, the slit was a bit too high and ended up exposing Farrah’s privates on the red carpet.

Hollywood Life published her photos from the red carpet, where Farrah’s private area is blacked out. But it’s not hard to see where photographers were able to capture Farrah’s privates on camera.

Based on Hollywood Life’s description of the incident, it does sound like Farrah was wearing underwear and didn’t go commando on the red carpet, as they use the word “unmentionables” which is often referred to as underwear.

However, given it’s Farrah, it won’t be surprising, if she left the underwear at home.

On Instagram, Farrah acknowledged that she had been at Venice for the premiere, but didn’t mention her wardrobe malfunction. In the post, she also mentioned that she’s releasing her own feature film soon.

It appears to be about her own world as a reality television star but presented as a documentary. No word on whether her own film was why she was in Venice.

This isn’t the first time that Farrah has been caught up in a wardrobe malfunction. Just last year in May 2018, she also wore a gown in Cannes with a high slit. Here, she didn’t wear any underwear and exposed everyone with her privates.

Farrah Abraham is currently in Italy with her daughter Sophia, where she’s attending work-related events.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.