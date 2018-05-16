Farrah Abraham going commando at Cannes 2018 isn’t shocking and NO there isn’t an unedited version

Farrah Abraham was snapped going commando at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival — but it probably shouldn’t be as shocking as it seems to be.

People are freaking out because she neglected to wear panties while attending a party at the Cannes Film Festival, but the former Teen Mom OG star made a career out of being in the adult film industry and it was evidently just a wardrobe malfunction.

After a trip in Fiji Farrah Abraham headed to France to enjoy Cannes, choosing an incredibly fitted and revealing dress — but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

When she walked down the catwalk, she had no idea her dress had opened, leaving her crotch exposed for all to see. Photographers then took the opportunity to snap photos of her going commando while it appeared she didn’t notice.

Here’s the version of the photo that she posted online, with her all covered up — and looking stunning.

Is there an unedited version?

No! The internet is awash with people searching for it, but thankfully all the publications that printed the pictures had the decency to cover up Farrah’s modesty with a black mark or some other form of censored symbol. Granted there must be a version out there somewhere or other which is uncensored, but releasing it to the public would obviously be in bad taste.

And why the big deal anyway? Given that Farrah has done adult movies in the past, and currently works on video cams, her naked body has already been seen by millions of people. The wardrobe malfunction was evidently just that, not something done to garner attention.

The way Farrah lives her life has caused outrage among critics, but she isn’t ashamed of what she does or who she is. Aside from the adult entertainment industry, the former reality star has a furniture store and frozen yogurt shop in Texas. She now spends much of her time traveling with her daughter, who is involved in most aspects of her life.

Going commando at Cannes shouldn’t have been as big of a deal as it was. Farrah Abraham is always over the top, and not wearing panties isn’t as shocking as the media is making it seem.