Fans slam Jenelle Evans for tweeting about potentially neglecting her children’s birthday parties

Jenelle Evans may have had a hard road to walk in the past few months, but fans just can’t get enough of beating her down.

The mom-of-three tweeted, “When are kids too old for birthday parties? Serious question. I want to know what everyone thinks.”

While the question could seem rhetorical, hardcore fans were shocked. Maryssa and Jace’s birthdays are both coming up. Fans felt that this was an excuse for Jenelle and David to totally ditch the celebrations this year and ignore their kids’ special days.

“Sounds like you don’t want Marissa to have a party? You guys can put the pipe down for a few hours so she can have a party you cheapskate! Birthday parties never end. Still going for my MIL at 60yrs. Throw her a damn party as if it were for you. She deserves it after everything,” one fan sarcastically responded.

“I think you’re a terrible mom that doesn’t want to throw parties for anyone but Ensley,” another replied.

“Shouldn’t you throw a party so you can put the pics on IG and keep up the facade of being a parent?” a third cut in.

While Jenelle’s usually a pretty big keyboard warrior, she hasn’t begun fighting about this yet.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.