Fame Reek death: DC Rapper reportedly dead from drug overdose

DC-based rapper Fame Reek has reportedly passed away from a drug overdose. The late rapper is considered one of the pioneers of DMV rap and several tributes have poured in celebrating his music. His manager confirmed his death on Twitter with the following statement:

“Y’all don’t understand the pain I’m feeling right now….Fame Reek was like a son to me. it’s was deeper than the music he was family… he was a good dude man, he was solid, he showed nothing but love to everybody even to those who hated him.”

Fame Reek’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed; however, Soundcloud rapper Ayo Potter stated that Reek died from a drug overdose.

Several Fame Reek fans blame bullying as a contributing factor to his alleged depression, drug use and death.

Y’all screaming RIP fame reek but y’all sent him into depression spiral, he moved away, y’all boycotted his music then have the nerve to say RIP yall muthafuckers are DISGRACEFUL bruh man FR 💔💯 — 🐍limeeee (@MsSlaaaaattt) June 25, 2019

I ain’t forget how wild y’all treated Fame Reek fool…rl pushed that man into depression when that video dropped…shit fucked up fr Rip FameReek💔 pic.twitter.com/zg0H6ClzLv — Molienda (@ZeroHandouts) June 25, 2019

Fame Reek is best known for his songs Savage, No Stallin and Hold Me Down. Several tributes have poured in on social media praising the DMV rapper’s talent.

RIP Fame Reek — DMV (@EverythingDMV_) June 25, 2019

RIP Fame Reek. That 1st No Stallin tape was a classic. — Plantain Papi 🍌🇳🇬 (@Kingpaul__) June 25, 2019

fame reek era was a legendary time period in pg county, house parties every weekend were dumb lit. — tesus (@mocassintobi) June 25, 2019

R.I.P 2 one of the pioneers of the new DMV rap scene @FameReek 😔👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/lutD173PPE — DMV 🔌 (@DmvMusicPlug) June 25, 2019

Fame Reek was last active on his Instagram one week before his death. In the caption of his final photo, he wrote: “I started doing what was necessary, started making things possible, now I’m doing the impossible.”

Fame Reek was reportedly 22 years old and is survived by his music, family, and friends.