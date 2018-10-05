Fabolous’ stepdaughter Taina Williams accused of creeping with G Herbo, causing Ariana Fletcher breakup

Ariana Fletcher recently made it clear that she’s single again. G Herbo’s baby mama claims her ex was cheating on her and put him on blast in a now-deleted Instagram post. Then, she called out Fabolous’ stepdaughter Taina Williams and even shared a blurry photo of her on the Gram.

The first photo showed Ariana’s red manicured nails with the words “Thug Life” painted on them in white. In the caption, she addressed G Herbo’s alleged infidelity and let everyone know that she wasn’t going to let him continue cheating.

Ariana didn’t stop there, though. She posted a second photo, which was a screenshot of one of Taina Williams’ photos and added the warning, “WRAP IT UP SIS.”

Later, Ari opened up about her decision to split from G Herbo, explaining that his constant cheating with women who “look up to” her is embarrassing.

The Ariana Fletcher – G Herbo breakup is upsetting to those who followed them because they just welcomed a baby boy back in April named Yosohn Santana Wright.

That said, there have been rumbles that Ariana was ready to walk away for a while now because of G Herbo’s alleged cheating with multiple women.

Earn The Necklace reported the G Herbo drama all started because Ariana Fletcher caught her (former) man FaceTiming with another woman, rumored to be Taina Williams. Those cheating rumors heated up after he was seen commenting on one of her posts.

As for how Ari found out about G Herbo’s alleged FaceTime with Taina Williams, it looks like one of his own friends accidentally put him on blast. The Shade Room posted a copy of the now-deleted video, which was also shared to Instagram just long enough for Ari to grab a screenshot.

So far, neither Taina Williams or G Herbo have admitted to the cheating drama. Instead, G Herbo actually left a comment affirming that he’s been single for a long time.

At this point, it’s not clear if Ariana Fletcher and G Herbo have been split for a while now, and she just decided to put him on blast, or if this was the last straw, and Ari dumped her baby daddy.