Fabio Legarda death: Colombian singer and YouTuber dies after being shot in Medellin

by

Fabio Legarda dead robbery
Fabio Legarda died at 29 after being shot by a stray bullet. Pic credit: Legarda/Instagram.

YouTuber and singer Fabio Legarda died in Medellin on Thursday at the age of 29.

According to local reports, Legarda was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during an attempted robbery in the capital of Antioquia, while he was sitting in an Uber.

The 29-year-old reggaeton singer was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His YouTube videos have garnered millions of views and he had over 2.3 million fans on his Instagram page

Fabio Legarda was born in Colombia and lived in Atlanta, Georgia. He began his music career in his teens and uploaded several covers on YouTube as his music began to gain popularity.  

Fabio Legarda was dating popular YouTuber Luisa Fernanda W, who took to her Instagram page to pay a tribute to her deceased boyfriend. 

Un hombre con una NOBLEZA ÚNICA, un carisma encantador, DESBORDABAS TALENTO MI AMOR!! Todo lo que aprendí de ti!! Que SABIDURÍA tan grande!! Eres el hombre más hermoso de este mundo, EL AMOR DE MI VIDA, MI ÁNGEL!! solo Dios sabe su voluntad Y SIEMPRE CAMINAMOS CON DIOS!! Estábamos viviendo nuestro sueño, un amor puro, real!! siempre llenos de amor y respeto el uno por el otro. Lo único que me reconforta en este momento es que sé que estabas FELIZ!! Viviendo tu sueño estabas DEMASIADO FELIZ!! Pleno viviendo un amor real!! UN SUEÑO, el hombre más enfocado, jamás hablaba mal de nadie siempre enfocado en su proceso como ser humano, siempre sonriendo Siempre dejare tu nombre en ALTO TÚ CREÍSTE EN MI DESDE EL PRIMER MOMENTO QUE NOS VIMOS Y YO EN TI 🙌🏻, QUE AMOR TAN GRANDE CULTIVAMOS!! Voy a cumplir nuestros sueños!!! ERES EL MEJOR HOMBRE QUE CONOCÍ!! AMABA VERTE FELIZ Y CON ESE RECUERDO ME QUEDARÉ TE AMO ETERNAMENTE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A report states that Legarda did not have anything to do with the robbery taking place. The Colombian singer was reportedly hit by a stray bullet fired at the two alleged robbers by one of the security guards at the place of business being burglarized in the El Poblado area. 

Legarda was recently promoting his new single “Nutella,” which premiered on YouTube today.

Several Colombian artists including Maluma have reacted to the 29-year-old’s death.

In an Instagram Story, Maluma criticized the rampant crime and violence in Colombia and pleaded for the violence to stop in the wake of Legarda’s tragic death. 

According to the official statement, Legarda suffered severe brain damage from the gunshot wound. He went into cardiac arrest in the hospital and was pronounced dead after 20 minutes of resuscitation attempts. 

