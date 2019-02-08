Fabio Legarda death: Colombian singer and YouTuber dies after being shot in Medellin

Fabio Legarda died at 29 after being shot by a stray bullet. Pic credit: Legarda/Instagram.

YouTuber and singer Fabio Legarda died in Medellin on Thursday at the age of 29.

According to local reports, Legarda was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during an attempted robbery in the capital of Antioquia, while he was sitting in an Uber.

The 29-year-old reggaeton singer was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His YouTube videos have garnered millions of views and he had over 2.3 million fans on his Instagram page.

Fabio Legarda was born in Colombia and lived in Atlanta, Georgia. He began his music career in his teens and uploaded several covers on YouTube as his music began to gain popularity.

Fabio Legarda was dating popular YouTuber Luisa Fernanda W, who took to her Instagram page to pay a tribute to her deceased boyfriend.

A report states that Legarda did not have anything to do with the robbery taking place. The Colombian singer was reportedly hit by a stray bullet fired at the two alleged robbers by one of the security guards at the place of business being burglarized in the El Poblado area.

Legarda was recently promoting his new single “Nutella,” which premiered on YouTube today.

Several Colombian artists including Maluma have reacted to the 29-year-old’s death.

In an Instagram Story, Maluma criticized the rampant crime and violence in Colombia and pleaded for the violence to stop in the wake of Legarda’s tragic death.

Fallece el cantante colombiano Fabio Legarda a los 29 años de edad –> https://t.co/Ofj6XcPWte 😳😰😱 pic.twitter.com/CNOFehTREa — Seventeen Latin (@SeventeenLatin) February 8, 2019

Estoy demasiado triste por el accidente del artista Legarda, y también me da mucha rabia. Un joven demasiado talentoso y con una carrera hermosa. Estas noticias me duelen mucho. Mucha, pero muchísima fuerza para toda su familia! Colombia está de luto otra vez. — MANUEL MEDRANO (@manuelmedrano) February 8, 2019

According to the official statement, Legarda suffered severe brain damage from the gunshot wound. He went into cardiac arrest in the hospital and was pronounced dead after 20 minutes of resuscitation attempts.