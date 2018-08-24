Exclusive: See inside Lil Yachty’s closet as he makes name-brand clothes accessible to fans

Lil Yachty is selling his whole Supreme collection on Grailed this coming Monday, August 27, and you might able to snag a piece — even if designer isn’t in your budget.

The young rapper is seeking to touch base with his fans personally, selling items for a lower price which they otherwise might not be able to afford.

Lil Yachty has called himself King of the Youth before, but our exclusive pictures of him at home remind us of where he came from; on his journey from being King of Thrifting to King of the Youth in such a short period of time.

Growing up, Yachty had to help his family out a lot, including by bringing in money, something a lot of Yachty fans can relate to.

The star knows that his fans share a lot in common with him, and has always been vocal about making sure they have access to his music.

But he also makes a point of trying to make things like clothes accessible as well.

“Back in the day I had to help my mom pay bills. I don’t worry about clothes. I used to thrift a lot. I had it down to a science. Back when I had the energy and patience and I could drive, me and my homeboys would get in the car and drive all around Georgia to different thrift stores. I used to have like $20 or $30 and come home with trash bags with all types of vintage tees and flannels and just put it together. That was when you had to use your mind to look fly because you couldn’t afford the fly stuff. I think that’s why I buy so much s**t now because I never could.”

Many Lil Yachty fans can connect with the rapper’s life growing up, helping his mom pay the bills and thrifting for the best-looking clothes. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice fashion just because being fashionable is considered expensive. Yachty knows the drill and knows how to find the best deals in the thrift shops, but he is a big advocate for buying from local stores too.

“Anywhere I go, I try and search for the local stuff because there is something special everywhere. You can’t say all the swagger is in L.A., all the swagger is in New York or all the swagger is Japan.”

Seeing these comments from Yachty make a lot of us super happy — it’s always nice to see someone so famous be there for the little people in the world. Yachty knows his fame, and knows his money now, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

He makes it a point to always be his original self and never forget what it took for him to get where he is now. For a lot of fans, he’s a symbol of humble success and positivity.

Yachty’s happy personality is almost always shown through his wardrobe, with fans always seeing him in bright colors, wearing something flashy or out of place. His wardrobe reminds us that he is young, but that’s not a bad thing. His colorful style is a great reminder of happiness and of fashion styles in the past. For those who haven’t been sure what to expect out of this online sale, expect bright colors and youth.

“I love colors. I like to be bright. It’s either that or the ‘90s hip-hop look. If I’m not on that early-’90s flow, I’m on my 2000s s**t.”

Lil Yachty loves showing individuality with fashion. We get a glimpse into his individuality with his clothes — the colors, the brands, and many related to music. Yachty is full of his own personality. While he likes seeing what other rappers are doing and get involved, he never loses that sense of himself.

“I think it’s all about individuality. There’s always that one out of the bunch that’s just destined to be different. I had red hair in 11th grade. There’s always someone who dares to be different, like Andre 3000, Young Thug and myself. I remember people used to laugh at my hair. You got the people who follow the trend and then you have the trendsetter. Regardless of everything else going on, they do what they want. I never dressed to impress anybody. I’m flashy, but I don’t wear anything in the hope someone else likes it. I wear what I want to wear because I just like to wear it.”

Yachty reminds us that it’s always important to be yourself, stick to yourself, and not to seek the approval of other people. Just do what you like.

Maybe some of Yachty’s clothes aren’t ones we would personally buy for ourselves, but they’re what he wanted to wear so he did, regardless of what everyone else thought.

No matter your opinion on Lil Yachty’s music, he is definitely an inspiring person among his fans and his community. Take some time out of your day on Monday and check out his Grailed sale. Even if there aren’t clothes there you would buy, you’ll definitely get a glimpse of his individualism. That alone can be truly inspiring.