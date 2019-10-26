Evelin is Team Laura, takes aim at Aladin with claims that he wants to ‘destroy his woman on social media’

Aladin Jallali shared his side of what went down with Laura in Qatar and Tunisia leading him to ask for a divorce. Naturally, 90 Day Fiance fans have been curious to know how the rest of the cast will react, especially considering so many went hard for Laura during the Couples Tell All.

In fact, one fan of the TLC show even asked Evelin when she planned to apologize to Aladin, assuming that she saw some truth in what he had to say.

“There’s nothing to be sorry about,” Evelin wrote. “If he didn’t want to continue this marriage he should just leave it not continue to destroy this woman on social media like a #[email protected] coward, with lies and everything.”

“To me he is the second Mohamed,” Evelin continued. “Every woman who stands by his side probably is not right on the brain because its pretty clear to see who the victim for day one was. A true gentleman never disrespects a woman like that specially when he was the one talking about respect all the time.”

Evelin also revealed that she’s still sympathetic to Laura, and, apparently, she believes what Laura has to say.

“I feel bad for all she is been through and how horrible all the haters have been,” Evelin said. “I hope none of u ever go through all of this.”

So when another 90 Day Fiance fan called Evelin out for her own apparent double standard, she doubled down with claims that Laura was just hurting.

“So you back Laura for trashing her husband all over social media? But he can’t? She started it,” the question read.

And Evelin was quick to respond, “I see a woman that acted out of pain and angry. We all know how a heartbreak is. He instead planned all of this. She is heartbroken but for some reason he wants to see her hurt more. That should tell you what kind of men he is.”

That likely won’t sit well with most 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans, who have firmly sided with Aladin after a string of Laura’s claims against him have been called out by other cast members as being not true.

In fact, a recent Monsters & Critics poll asking who is Team Laura vs. Team Aladin shows that, at the time of publication, 75 percent of respondents believe Aladin and are on his side in all of this drama.