Evan Peters and Emma Roberts end engagement: Why did AHS couple break up?

21st March 2019 11:10 AM ET

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have reportedly ended their engagement. US Weekly reports that Emma and Evan decided to end their engagement and continue as friends.

A source reveals that it wasn’t a bad breakup and that Evan has moved out of the home they once shared. No further details about the split have been published.

It’s possible this happened a while back, as US Weekly also reports that Emma is reportedly already dating Garrett Hedlund.

The site reports that Roberts, who is 28, was seen walking with Hedlund, 34, in the Silverlake neighborhood in Los Angeles. The two were holding hands and he had his arm around her.

There are no signs of heartbreak on Emma’s Instagram page, as she continues to post photos of herself and her friends.

Evan’s Instagram is down to three pictures, with the most recent being a collage of his time in New York. It’s possible he moved out of their shared home and took some time away from Los Angeles.

He recently opened up to GQ about possibly pursuing a hiatus from acting, as he had been working non-stop on American Horror Story, X-Men, and American Animals.

He hasn’t revealed whether this hiatus could affect any possible role on American Horror Story Season 9.

While Evan has been open about taking a break, Emma Roberts has been cast in one of the roles in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy revealed that Emma will star alongside Gus Kenworthy, who will play her boyfriend.

Even though the breakup between Emma Roberts and Evan Peters appeared to be mutual and without drama, the couple has been in the headlines over their courtship.

The couple started dating in 2012 after meeting on the movie Adult World. They also worked together on four seasons of American Horror Story.

In 2013, Roberts was arrested for domestic violence after the couple got into a fight. Peters had a bloody nose and a bite mark, but the two called the incident unfortunate and a misunderstanding.

TMZ reports that sources claim that Emma and Evan were hitting each other, but she was arrested as he had physical injuries.

She was later released and the couple continued to work on their issues. Despite getting engaged later that year, they would ultimately take breaks in 2015 and 2016.

In late 2017, Roberts was accused of playing a role in Rachel Bilson’s split with Hayden Christensen.

Bilson reportedly found text messages on his phone that convinced her that Hayden was having an inappropriate relationship with Emma. But Emma and Peters remained together.

American Horror Story is expected to return this fall on FX.