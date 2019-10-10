Errol Spence Jr.: Who is boxer injured in Ferrari accident in Dallas?

The unified welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. was injured in a car crash in Dallas early on Thursday morning, according to multiple local media reports.

He was “seriously injured” after his white Ferrari was involved in a crash on Riverfront Boulevard near I-30 in Dallas, Texas, according to Sporting News.

“At 2:53 a.m. a white Ferrari traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 500 S. Riverfront Blvd,” a police statement read. “The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.”

Spence was rushed to a local hospital in “serious condition” and received emergency treatment at the intensive care. Multiple reports said he was expected to survive.

He was alone in the car at the time of the crash, and no other person was involved in the accident.

Images have since emerged online, showing the wreckage of Spence’s Ferrari at the scene of the accident.

Hearing that #errolspencejr was in a major car accident this morning in Dallas, Texas. Let’s pray and hope he is ok. pic.twitter.com/t97fLk6hwa — Real Talk Boxing (@realtalkboxing) October 10, 2019

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!

Lifting Errol Spence Jr Up In Prayers This Morning!!!

Was In A Car Crash This Morning!!

Is Expected To Survive But Was Air Lifted To The Hospital!!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/QUKA6qh3EQ — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) October 10, 2019

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/JjkCP2OcXz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

Police are reportedly investigating the cause of the crash.

Who is Errol Spence Jr.?

Errol Spence Jr. was born in Long Island, New York, on March 3, 1990, but was raised in Dallas. He is of Jamaican descent. He lives in the DeSoto neighborhood of Dallas and has two young daughters.

Spence is the unified world welterweight champion. He holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight titles.

Spence also won the IBF welterweight title in May 2017, after defeating former British champion, Kell Brook.

In January 2018, Spence defended his IBF welterweight title against Lamont Peterson at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He defended his title against Carlos Ocampo at The Star in Frisco in June 2018.

He also successfully defended his title against Mikey Garcia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in March 2019.

Spence won the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in September 2019, after beating Shawn Porter by a split decision.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Spence has a professional record of 26-0. He won 21 by knockout. He made his professional boxing debut in November 2012.