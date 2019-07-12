Ernestine Romero death: Santa Fe singer shot dead alongside her husband in a tragic shooting

Ernestine Romero, a Sante Fe singer, and her husband Jessie Saucedo were both found shot dead.

According to local reports, the tragic shooting occurred in a parked white BMW near the intersection of Don Gaspar Avenue and De Vargas Street in the downtown Sante Fe area.

The local police say there are no suspects or shooters at large. However, Santa Fe Police Chief Andrew Padilla did not confirm or deny reports the tragic shooting may have been a murder-suicide, with detectives still to complete the investigation.

Ernestine Romero, a New Mexico singer, and her husband, Jessie Saucedo, were found dead Thursday morning in Santa Fe. The couple was found in a white BMW with gunshot wounds. However, police tell @KOB4 there's no suspect or shooter at large. https://t.co/m77RCCxO3d pic.twitter.com/67AyBXHlC6 — Patrick Hayes (@KOBPatrickHayes) July 12, 2019

Several tributes have poured in for Ernestine Romero, who is remembered for her on-stage presence and singing ability.

Rest In Peace Ernestine Romero you were bad ass & talented. Very unfair circumstances, you didn’t deserve this. God bless you & your family. 💔#NMMusicFamily 🙏🏼 — JUAN GAMBINO (@JUANGAMBINO) July 12, 2019

Words cannot express the sadness I feel at the loss of my friend Ernestine Romero. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Romero family during this difficult time. RIP – Until we meet again. pic.twitter.com/pfNqK6fDH1 — MingoMarianoPodcast (@TheMingoPodcast) July 11, 2019

Our condolences to the Romero Family 🙏🏼💔, Ernestine Romero R.I.P 💔💔Sing with the angels — Los Martinez Bros (@Martinez_bros) July 12, 2019

Ernestine Romero was 32 years old, tragically passing away a day after her 32nd birthday on Wednesday.

The New Mexico singer has been a performer since her early teens and was a popular Tejano music performer in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Ernestine was nominated and won in eight categories at the NM Hispano Entertainers Association Awards.

On her Instagram page, the beautiful singer’s last post was thanking her fans and friends for their birthday wishes.

A motive for the tragic shooting has not been released by local detectives as the killing of Ernestine Romero and her husband Jessie Saucedo is still being investigated. Ernestine’s idol was Selena Quintanilla, a legendary Tejano music singer who was also tragically shot dead at a young age.