Erika Koike: Who is Nicolas Cage’s wife of four days?

Erika Koike and Nicolas Cage are in the news again. TMZ is reporting that Koike filed new legal documents in response to Cage’s application in March for an annulment of their four-day-old marriage.

According to TMZ, Koike, Nicolas Cage’s wife of four days, is now demanding spousal support.

Cage’s application for an annulment claimed he and Koike were too intoxicated at the time to understand the full implications of their actions. He argued that due to being intoxicated he was not capable of agreeing to marriage.

Cage also claimed the marriage was based on fraud because Koike did not disclose to him “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.”

In her response to Cage’s application for an annulment of the marriage, Koike says that Cage’s claim that he acted impulsively did not qualify for an annulment, and she is claiming spousal support.

She is also demanding that Cage should pay her legal fees.

Koike claims she lost major career opportunities as a result of her relationship with Cage and the allegations contained in Cage’s application for an annulment have damaged her reputation.

Nicolas Cage seen fighting with wife Erika Koike just hours after tying the knot in Las Vegas https://t.co/8nnaeAMOSZ https://t.co/HxWFe6l0KF pic.twitter.com/cEHLsKxGfx — Breaking News (@FreebieNinja1) March 29, 2019

🎉 It's Official! 3 years after they met, Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike Have Married on Saturday at Weddings at Bellagio in Las Vegas! Congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qiUG1PPFOh — NicolasCageOnFire (@CageOnFire) March 28, 2019

Who is Erika Koike?

Since news of Cage’s four-day marriage to his girlfriend first broke in March, fans have been wondering who Erica Koike is.

A lot is known about Cage who has been married three times in the past — to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, and Alice Kim — but not much is known about Erika Koike.

To answer your questions about Koike, here is everything we know about her.

She’s been dating Cage for at least a year before their marriage

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike had been dating for at least a year before they applied for and received a marriage certificate in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23.

But Cage filed for an annulment of the marriage four days later on Wednesday, March 27.

She and Cage managed to keep their relationship under the radar until their whirlwind marriage and Cage’s application for annulment. So it is not known exactly when they started dating.

They were first seen together in April 2018 while vacationing in Puerto Rico. Photographs arrived of them together again in May 2018 while dining out in L.A.

She’s a makeup artist

Koike is a makeup artist whose only credit, according to IMDb, is the Hankikanto (2012).

She has a long record of DUI charges

One of the reasons Cage cited in support of his application for an annulment of their marriage was Koike’s “criminal history.”

Koike pleaded no contest to DUI charges in 2008 and 2011 in L.A. She was found to be more than three times the legal limit when she was pulled over in one of the two incidents.

For her first DUI, she was put on probation and required to attend AA meetings. She was also required to do community service and attend an 18-month alcohol and drug counseling program.

For her second DUI, she was sentenced to five days in jail and required to attend two alcohol and drug education classes a week. An interlock device was also installed on her car.

She was again arrested for DUI in 2018, according to The Blast. She entered a not guilty plea in March 2019 and is due back in court in June.

She was arrested for domestic violence in 2006

Koike was arrested for domestic violence in 2006 in a case involving her ex-husband, but the case was dismissed for lack of evidence. Koike and her husband became involved in messy divorce proceedings that ended in 2014, according to The Blast.

She was charged with assault and battery in 2016

In 2016, a neighbor sued Koike for assault and battery. The neighbor claimed that in 2015, Koike attacked her in the parking lot, punched her in the face and tried to choke her out. The case was also dismissed.