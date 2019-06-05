Erica Early: Who is Chief Keef’s 43-year-old baby momma who he allegedly owes $500K in child support

Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, has been fighting his baby mommas in court since 2013 for allegations that he refused to pay child support.

In December 2018, TMZ reported that the rapper, who had his first child at the age of 16, revealed at a hearing that he has nine children and that four of them under the age of five have four different mothers all seeking child support.

The Blast reports that Keef’s nine kids are from nine different mommas.

His latest child support battle is with his baby momma Erica Early who has been trying, since late last year, to get the rapper jailed for allegedly failing to pay child support.

Legal documents filed by 43-year-old Early claim that 23-year-old Chief Keef has a backlog of $500,000 in child support payments since he was ordered to pay $2,500 a month in 2013.

Early is accusing Keef of being in civil contempt for violating a court order that demands he now pay $10,713 monthly for the upkeep of his daughter Kimora Cozart.

Early brought a paternity and child support suit against Keef when the baby was born in 2013. A DNA test conducted at the time reportedly established that Keef is the father of the baby girl.

Who is Erica Early?

Not much is known about Keef’s baby momma Erica Early besides that she is 43, much older than Keef who is only 23.

Keef’s fans first heard of Early back in June 2013 when she brought a paternity suit against the rapper, claiming that her baby daughter was fathered by the then-17-year-old rapper. A DNA test reportedly proved that Keef was the father of the baby girl.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the court ruled in Early’s favor, ordering Keef to pay child support of $1,650 monthly and $5,000 in back payments.

The court orders came soon after Keef was also ordered to pay child support to the mother of his first daughter Kay Kay. He was also expecting his first son Krüe Karter Cozart at the time.

The Chicago Tribune confirmed that baby Kimora Cozart was 17 months old in July 2014 when a Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant on Keef for failing to appear in court on a child support case.

Fans noted that Keef, whose birthday is officially August 15, 1995, was 17 years old at the time the baby was born in 2013, and only 16 years old at the time the baby was conceived.

Happy Birthday goes out to @ChiefKeef! He turned 22 today!! 🎈🎉🎁 pic.twitter.com/GsXFspjSxs — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) August 15, 2017

The age of consent in Cook County, Illinois is 17, causing some fans to debate why Early was not found in violation of the age of consent law.