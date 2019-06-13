Eric Zaun death: Pro Beach Volleyball player dead from apparent suicide at age 25

Eric Zaun, a professional volleyball player, reportedly committed suicide by jumping out of the Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa in Atlantic City on Tuesday.

Zaun was found dead in the parking lot of the hotel and his apparent suicide is still being investigated, according to Atlantic City Police. Several tributes have poured in for the 25-year-old volleyball professional who hails from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

RIP Eric Zaun. If you are going through something dark or just having a hard time, think about reaching out to someone. A good friend, a complete stranger, a professional; whatever makes sense to you. — Ryan Doherty (@RyanDoherty47) June 13, 2019

RIP Eric Zaun, I hope you finally found some peace. — Long Beck. (@Johnny_Boh_410) June 12, 2019

RIP Eric Zaun. So sad. pic.twitter.com/HbvjOvif41 — Lori Okimura 🇺🇸 (@LoriOki) June 13, 2019

Eric Zaun attended Limestone College in South Coralina where he played as an outside hitter in the Limestone College Saints men’s indoor team. Limestone Saints tweeted the following tribute on Eric Zaun’s untimely death.

“Our hearts and our prayers are with the family and friends of Eric Zaun, former Men’s Volleyball player at Limestone. Once a Saint, Always a Saint. Rest In Peace.”

After graduating from college and moving to Florida, the 6ft 3 athlete settled in Southern California and made his debut with the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) in 2017 where he won Rookie of the Year.

Philly Voice states that an eye witness named Mario Cerrito saw a man, believed to be Eric Zaun, jump from the 29th floor. The report does not name Eric Zaun but acknowledges that it is a 25-year-old man from Cherry Hill.

Cerrito has since deleted his tweet out of respect for Zaun’s family.

Eric Zaun was last active on his Instagram on June 5 and left no indication of suicidal ideation with his caption stating the following: “June is gonna be a good month.”

According to Philly Voice, his death is still being investigated and the scene of Zaun’s apparent suicide was under police lockdown after the incident.