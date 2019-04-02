Eric Holder captured: Family members of Nipsey’s alleged killer reportedly shot at or killed in retaliation

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric ‘Shitty Cuz’ Holder has reportedly been captured by law enforcement. According to TMZ, a man matching Holder’s description has been held in the L.A. suburb of Bellflower.

I don’t know how true this is but I think they got Eric holder bitch ass in custody! pic.twitter.com/leWngydNZb — Millionaire Murda💰 (@Murdaiish1) April 2, 2019

Nipsey’s alleged killer is currently being detained until his identification is confirmed. In addition, several unconfirmed reports claim that at least two family members of Eric Holder have been killed or shot at in relation for Nipsey Hussle’s murder.

The beloved rapper was a pillar of the Crenshaw, Los Angeles community. The 33-year-old actively employed locals in his impoverished neighborhood and requested a meeting with the LAPD to curb gang violence mere days before his death.

Hip Hop media personality DJ Akademiks reported that Eric Holder’s family members have been shot at in an attempt to draw the alleged killer out of hiding.

Tariq Nasheed, a media personality and local LA resident, alleged that the alleged killer was a ‘snitch’ and may have committed other murders. Nasheed released a photo of what he claims is the crime scene of one of the accused’s family members.

LAPD has reportedly put more uniforms on the street to curb any retaliatory violence in the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s brutal murder. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the 33-year-old rapper was shot dead in front of his clothing store.

The killing appears to be personal rather than gang-related. Nipsey Hussle is survived by his two children, Emani and Kross.