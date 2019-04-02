Eric Holder, also known as Shitty Cuz, has officially been named as a suspect in the killing of beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Crenshaw rapper Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot dead in front of his clothing store in broad daylight. The murder of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated artist was captured on surveillance footage and the LAPD quickly named a suspect, via TMZ.

“Eric Holder is wanted for the homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze, CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323 786-5100.”

Shitty Cuz’s social media presence reveals that he is an aspiring rapper and goes by the name Fly Mac on his Soundcloud. On Instagram, Shitty Cuz’s IG name Is “ima_god_in_da_streetz,” and he appears to be a member of the Crips.

Shitty Cuz advertises his Soundcloud on his Instagram page, which features only six posts. The wannabe rapper does not appear to have gained any traction with his music.

According to Heavy, Holder’s Facebook page reportedly confirms that he is a member of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, which is the same set Nipsey Hussle reportedly identified with before his death. Monsters and Critics has not independently confirmed that the Facebook page belongs to Eric Holder.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Nipsey Hussle was familiar with Shitty Cuz, who was allegedly asked to leave his clothing store ahead of the shooting. Hussle reportedly accused Shitty Cuz of being a snitch which prompted Eric Holder to return with a gun and open fire on Hussle and his affiliates in front of his store.

The LAPD has not confirmed this theory and only revealed that the shooter got close, which suggest that Nipsey was familiar with his alleged killer. Recently revealed surveillance footage also backs this up.

In a haunting last tweet before his death, Nipsey Hussle tweeted, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”