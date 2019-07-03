Emily Ratajkowski posts naked photo of her ‘sun-kissed’ body

Emily Ratajkowsi is no stranger to nearly naked and bikini photos — but in her latest snap on Instagram she is completely nude.

The photo shows just part of her torso and behind but reveals she’s wearing nothing but her birthday suit as she stands in the shade in a swimming pool.

Her skin shows visible tan lines from wearing a bikini, and she captions the image “besado por el sol” — which is Spanish for “kissed by the sun”.

Emily also posted a sultry bedroom selfie on her Instagram Stories as she looked in the mirror.

The 28-year-old supermodel is currently on vacation in Europe, and in another photo, posted yesterday, she wrote she’s “never coming home”.

Emily’s naked photos have made headlines in the past, including one of her riding a horse with no clothes on that got her into a now-famous Twitter row Piers Morgan.

She posed for another photo with no clothes on earlier this year to draw attention to US abortion laws. She wrote, “This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape.

“These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.

“The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.”

Fans immediately flooded her latest photos with comments, with one joking “Get a divorce and marry me!”. Emily is wed to Sebastian Bear-McLard, who she tied the knot with back in 2018. She recently joked that he’s not an “Instagram husband” which is why he doesn’t appear often in photos on her account.

Emily has her own swimwear line and recently launched a collaboration with Nasty Girl.