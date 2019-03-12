Instagram fitness model Emeri Connery and police officer cousin ‘found dead with gunshot wounds’

Instagram model Emeri Connery and her cousin Bailey Smith, who was a police officer, were found dead with gunshot wounds at the scene of a traffic crash.

The 26-year-old model was from Coolville, Ohio, but died at Lee County, Virginia where the accident occurred.

The local police authorities found Connery and Bailey, 21, around 4am on Sunday and revealed that the victims were driving in a 2015 GMC pickup truck, which appeared to have been run off the highway under unknown circumstances.

Bailey Smith was an officer for the Big Stone Gap Police Department. Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Emeri Connery had over 300,000 followers on her Instagram account. She graduated from Eastern Highschool in 2011 where she was a standout athlete.

Connery was a triplet with two brothers Kyle, a physical therapist, and Klint, who is a firefighter.

The fitness model’s last Instagram post was on March 8 with a photo and the following caption: “I’m blessed with everything I need. I’m working hard towards everything I want and most importantly, I appreciate and thank God for everything I have.”

Connery was shot dead two days after her final post, with tributes flooding in following her passing, both on her accounts and elsewhere online.

Emeri Connery was a personal trainer and fitness athlete. She won several Bikini Figure championships since she began competing professionally in 2014. Emeri was inspired by her brother Klint, who she saw competing at a bodybuilding show.

Emeri’s talent quickly amassed a large following on social media. Police are investigating the death, and anyone with information should call Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131.