Emanuel Gonzalez: Who is NYPD officer that allegedly instructed other officers to shoot 50 Cent ‘on sight’?

It seems like 50 Cent is beefing with someone new every day but this latest feud is quit a shocker. This time around, the NYC rapper managed to make an apparent enemy out of an NYPD officer named Emanuel Gonzalez and now there are reports that Gonzalez may have instructed other officers to shoot 50 Cent on sight.

According to the New York Daily News, Emanuel Gonzalez “has a beef” with 50 Cent and as a result, may have put the rapper’s life in danger.

The report stems from an incident last June , when Gonzalez was reportedly a part of a 72nd precinct roll call. TMZ reports that it was then that he told other officers to “shoot him [50 Cent] on sight.”

Gonzalez claimed a month prior to his alleged threat on 50 Cent that the rapper threatened him on Instagram, causing him to file an aggravated harassment complaint with the department.

50 Cent and Emanuel Gonzalez reportedly started their feud after the rapper accused the NYPD officer of “shaking down” the owner of one of the clubs 50 Cent likes to frequent.

Gonzalez’s harassment complaint against the rapper stems from an Instagram post he made about it that was labeled with his #GetTheStrap hashtag, something he has become known for and uses often.

Emanuel Gonzalez claims that after 50 Cent used his Get The Strap hashtag in a post about him, he was threatened with violence.

According to reports, Gonzalez claims his “shoot on sight” comment was just a joke but clearly no one is laughing, especially not 50 Cent. He already took to Instagram to post a picture of Emanuel Gonzalez, which can be seen below.

50 Cent and his representatives have made it clear that the rapper is taking this threat seriously. His rep told TMZ, “Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward. He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.”