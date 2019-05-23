Ella Bleu Travolta is all grown up and dad John Travolta talks about going bald on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ella Bleu Travolta joined dad John Travolta on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night and talked about their role in the upcoming movie Poison Rose. They also talked about the time that Travolta’s bald pic went viral.

Poison Rose — set for release tomorrow — is a crime thriller based on the novel of the same name by Richard Salvatore. The movie is directed by George Gallo Francesco, Luca Giliberto, and Francesco Cinquemani, and written by Salvatore, Cinquemani and Giliberto.

The film stars Travolta as PI Carson Phillips, Morgan Freeman as Doc, and Brendan Fraser as Dr. Miles Mitchell. Ella Bleu, who is now 19 and back on screen fore the first time in nearly a decade, plays Rebecca Hunt.

According to John, Ella Bleu’s character is a prime suspect in a murder and Travolta plays the role of the “scruffy detective” Carson Phillips who investigates the crime.

This is not the first time that Ella Bleu and her father have starred together in a movie, after featuring together in Old Dogs (2009).

Earlier in the interview guest host Lena Waithe questioned Travolta about his decision to go bald.

“Your hair is, like, pretty famous. You had this beautiful mane,” Waithe said, “and then you guys posted this picture [of you bald]… and it went viral… were you expecting that?”

Travolta said it came as a surprise. “It’s just a haircut,” Travolta exclaimed. “The last time I went this viral before that was when I mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name.” He added, “It’s so much easier being bald.”

Asked by Waithe whether she liked her dad bald, Ella was absolutely in the affirmative — saying she loved it. She also said she had loved being raised as a Hollywood child.

Waithe asked Ella Bleu what it was like being raised in a “Hollywood house.”

Asked if she ever recalled a time when her dad had embarrassed her, she said he had in front of Taylor Lautner, the actor who played Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series.

“There was one time when Taylor Lautner was coming over… and my friends and I were looking at pictures of him… just researching him…,” Ella Bleu said, “and he (Travolta) knew we were researching, and when Taylor came… the first thing he [my dad] says to him is, ‘oh, she was just looking you guys up on the internet!'”

“Wouldn’t he be flattered that Ella is looking him up?” Travolta asked jokingly.

Waithe also asked Travolta about the time he and Muhammad Ali met and how it happened. Travolta told how it occurred at a time when he and Ali were “arguably the most famous people alive” and they wanted to see who was more famous, so they walked together down a street to see who would get recognized first.

A young fan saw them and freaked out and Ali said, “You think you’re dreaming. You think you’re seeing John Travolta and Mohammed Ali together and when you get home you gonna say ‘was that real or was I dreaming?'”