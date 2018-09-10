EGOT meaning: What is privileged list John Legend is now part of?

John Legend is an established and successful musician, but his career reached new heights this weekend — as he joined the prestigious club of “EGOT” winners.

The Emmy Awards took place this weekend and Legend took home the award for producing the best variety special.

John won the award alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice for their work on Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert. And while winning an Emmy Award is a huge accomplishment, John actually made history last night.

At 39 years old, John Legend is the youngest EGOT winner. He’s also the first African-American man to receive this honor. In other words, last night was a legendary night. But what does EGOT mean?

EGOT is short for all the major awards; Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

As of last night, John Legend has at least one of each. While it was his first Emmy win last night, he has 10 Grammy Awards, winning the first back in 2006. He got his Oscar in 2015 for his song Glory for the film Selma, and he got his Tony in 207 for his role as a co-producer for the Broadway production of Jitney.

On social media, John revealed that he was the 13th person to enter the EGOT family.

Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air.

And once he got home, he shared a video of his awards, revealing that his collection just got so much better. Needless to say, it’s quite an impressive achievement.

Follow John Legend on Instagram at @JohnLegend for more amazing highlights of last night’s Emmy Awards.