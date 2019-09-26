Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s net worth, his Banda property company and more: What you need to know about Princess Beatrice’s fiance

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York, got engaged to the Italian-British multi-millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi earlier this month, according to a statement published today on the official website of the Duke of York.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” Princess Beatrice and Mozzi said in a statement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.”

Mozzi’s parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, also released a statement:

“We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see.”

The UK’s Evening Standard reports that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi have known each other since childhood. Express explains that Princess Beatrice’s mom Sarah Ferguson (Duchess of York) is the godmother of Alby Shale, Mozzi’s stepmother.

His stepfather, Christopher Shale, who passed away in 2011, was a friend of the Duke and Duchess of York.

However, The Sun reports that Edoardo and Beatrice were formally introduced in September 2018 by a mutual friend.

“Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual chum,” a source reportedly told The Sun.

Beatrice and Edo are expected to tie the knot sometime in 2020. Princess Beatrice previously dated Dave Clark but they split in 2016 after a ten-year romance.

If you wondered who Mozzi is, what he does for a living, and his net worth, here is everything you need to now.

Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

Mozzi was born in London to Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi. He is 36 years old.

Mozzi is a multi-millionaire who made his fortune in property development. He is the CEO and founder of the property development firm Banda Property, based in the U.K.

He founded Banda Property in 2007 when he was only 24 years old. Banda Property offers its wealthy clients property development and interior design services.

Housebuilder & Developer describes Mozzi’s Banda Property as a “developer and search agency focused on prime and emerging prime London property.”

The word Banda means “big shed” in Swahili, according to The Sun.

Mozzi comes from a family of property developers. His mom, Nikki Williams-Ellis, was a commercial real estate executive.

Mozzi’s Banda Property was recognized in February 2016 as “One to Watch” at YN Property Awards in London, according to Housebuilder & Developer.

Mozzi’s net worth

His exact net worth is not known, but he is widely believed to be a multi-millionaire. In 2016, Housebuilder & Developer described Banda Property as “one of the fastest-growing London developers with circa £100m ($123.2 million) of property under construction.”

His firm’s prosperity explains the widely held view that he is a multi-millionaire.

Amid speculation about Mozzi’s exact net worth, media reports also focused on the beautiful diamond ring he gave his royal fiancée. Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, first showed off the ring on her Instagram.

Mozzi designed the ring himself, the UK Standard reports. According to the statement on the website of the Duke of York, “Edo designed a ring in collaboration with the British jewelry designer Shaun Leane.”

A jewelry designer that spoke with Standard estimated the value of the ring “at minimum £60,000.”