Edith Gonzalez dies: Cause of death for legendary telenovela actress

Mexican telenovela actress Edith Gonzalez has died at the age of 54 following a battle with cancer.

Her death was reported on Twitter via the National Association of Actors of Mexico.

El #ConsejoDirectivo y el #ComitédeVigilancia de @ANDIMexico , comunican el fallecimiento de la intérprete Edith González. Recordada por telenovelas como “Corazón salvaje”, “Mujer de madera” y “Doña Bárbara”. A familiares y amigos les mandamos nuestras más sentidas condolencias. pic.twitter.com/xoe4RbyDFP — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) June 13, 2019

Gonzalez revealed to the world that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. The reveal came via an Instagram post where she said that cancerous tissues had been discovered in her abdomen.

However, at the time, the actress stated that she had the cancerous tissues removed in their entirety.

With that said, CNN reports that she had stage four ovarian cancer. Since her diagnosis, Entertainment Tonight reports Gonzalez had to have her uterus, ovaries and lymph nodes removed.

In 2017, her cancer went into remission, but it returned this year.

Edith Gonzalez began acting in the ’70s and became a major star on the Mexican telenovela scene. She enjoyed her most significant role in the series Corazón Salvaje, in which she played the lead role of Monica in 1993.

She has also starred in Doña Barbara, Mujer de Madera, Las Bravo, Palabra de Mujer, and Eva la Trailera. Most recently, she was a judge on the Mexican reality show This is My Style.

Edith Gonzalez had a husband, Lorenzo Lazo, as well as a 14-year-old daughter named Constanza. She even posted a photo with her daughter earlier on the day that she passed away.

Since her cancer diagnosis, Edith Gonzalez spoke freely about her treatments and appeared on magazine covers despite her hair loss to help spread awareness for cancer prevention.