Eddie Money dies at 70 after stage 4 esophageal cancer diagnosis

Prolific singer and songwriter Eddie Money, best known for hit songs like Baby Hold On and Two Tickets to Paradise, died in Los Angles on Friday at age 70, according to his publicist Cindy Ronzoni.

Money’s death came soon after he was forced to cancel his July 2019 summer tour due to pneumonia following a heart valve surgery. In August, fans learned he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. The diagnosis came during what was supposed to be a routine medical checkup.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” reads a statement released by his family. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

AXS TV started a series titled Real Money, about Money’s life, his family, and health struggles, in April 2018.

Who was Eddie Money?

Eddie Money, whose real name was Edward Mahoney, was born in Brooklyn, NYC, to Daniel and Dorothy Mahoney, on March 21, 1949.

He was a singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, whose career peaked in the 1970s and the 198os.

Money moved to Berkeley, California, in 1968, where he performed at local clubs. He soon signed a recording contract with Columbia Records and released his first hit songs, including Baby Hold On and Two Tickets to Paradise, from his 1977 self-titled debut album, Eddie Money.

Other hit songs include Shakin’ from his album No Control and Take Me Home Tonight. His fans also remember him for Think I’m in Love, Walk on Water, and The Love in Your Eyes.

Money produced 12 studio albums, including his last album, Brand New Day, which was released in 2019.

He was also known as a comedian. Money did a series of comedic music videos for his songs which aired on MTV in the 1980s.

Money is survived by his wife Laurie, whom he married in 1989, and five children. They are Zachary, Jessica, Joseph, Julian, and Desmond.