Dwayne Johnson on Jeopardy! The Rock gets his own category

Dwayne Johnson has come a long way since he starred as The Rock on WWE television. However, he just hit a new high when he received his own category on the TV game show Jeopardy!

The category was simply titled: Mr. Dwayne Johnson and anyone who is a fan of The Rock knew the answers to almost all the questions — including Johnson himself.

1. Channeling his Pacific Island heritage, Dwayne as the voice of Maui in this animated movie — Moana.

2. In the last 4 films in this speedy franchise, Dwayne has played Luke Hobbs — Fast and Furious.

3. D.J. flew a rescue chopper & saved lives in this “fault”-y disaster film — San Andreas.

4. In Central Intelligence, Dwayne teamed up to catch a spy with this actor of smaller stature — Kevin Hart.

5. Still billed as The Rock in his film debut The Mummy Returns, Dwayne played this ruler restored to life by ancient magic — The Scorpion King.

The first four questions were correctly answered but no one knew about The Scorpion King. Lucas answered the first correctly and Alison answered the next three.

The Rock posted his response on Instagram with a comment that he finally answered more than two Jeopardy! questions right for the first time.

Dwayne Johnson also said he has come a long way and then offered his well-wishes to Alex Trebeck who he called an “inspiration and legend – keep fighting.”