Dwane Simmons death: Washburn player killed in shooting

Dwane Simmons, a 23-year-old Washburn defensive back, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, according to police in Topeka, Kansas.

Topeka police say they found the Washburn University player dead when they went to investigate gunshot reports around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Former Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine, 23, reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and arrived at the hospital in a private car.

WIBW in Topeka reported that the shooting occurred outside a home where a party was taking place. Simmons and Ballentine were reportedly attending the party and the incident took place in the street in front of the home.

The tragedy took place the same night that the New York Giants drafted cornerback Ballentine in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Dwane Simmons died in the streets at the site of the shooting. Police investigators did not immediately provide details about the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. They also take anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

The New York Giants reacted to the incident with a statement released on Sunday.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information,” the statement read. “We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

Reacting to the incident, Washburn coach Craig Schurig, described Simmons’ death as heartbreaking. According to Schurig, Simmons, who is a junior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, maintained a positive attitude even after recently suffering two knee injuries.

Students and staff of Washburn University were in a celebratory mood following the NFL Draft but the joyous mood changed to grief on Sunday after news of Simmons’ death

“This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career,” Washburn president Jerry Farley said, according to Time.

Farley described Simmons and Ballentine as great ambassadors of the university.