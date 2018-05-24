Duggars wearing pants: Why it’s such a big deal

The Duggar family is incredibly conservative. This isn’t news to fans who have followed the family for nearly a decade. Keeping up with the family is complicated, but some recent actions from the daughters have caused quite a stir.

Rules are something the Duggar children have been following since the beginning. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have raised their children with an iron fist. The girls grew up believing it was their job to keep men’s eyes from looking at them. They were to dress modestly, and only wear dresses or long skirts as bottoms.

The Duggar dress code has been a huge point of contention when discussing things that have happened in the past. In 2015, there was a huge scandal involving the oldest child, Josh Duggar. While it was a decade-old incident, the family was wrecked when it was revealed he had inappropriately touched his sisters and a family friend 10 years prior to the story coming out.

Upon reviewing the evidence and the way the Duggars live, there has been a lot of scrutiny thrown their way. The daughters wearing only skirts and dresses has been brought up a lot. The “dresses/skirts only” rule has been broken by several of the adult Duggar daughters upon entering into marriage.

Jinger Duggar has been dubbed the rebel daughter as she was the first married daughter to sport pants. Her marriage has been more relaxed than many expected. Jeremy Vuolo shared photos of his wife wearing pants on social media, and fans and followers went wild.

Since then, Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna Duggar have also taken part in wearing pants. It isn’t a big deal for women in this day an age, except of course, if you are a Duggar daughter.

