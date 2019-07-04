Duggar siblings send social media messages of support to Joy Anna Duggar after loss of unborn baby

Last night, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth shared the heartbreaking news that she and her husband, Austin, lost their baby at 20 weeks.

The pair were preparing to find out the sex of the baby when Joy stated on social media that the doctor was unable to detect a heartbeat.

They later learned the baby would have been a girl and they named her Annabell. Previously, Joy-Anna was candid about wanting to have as many children as “God will allow,” like her mother, Michelle.

In her time of need, her siblings and in-laws were quick to offer condolences to their sister and sister-in-law.

“Joy Joy & Austin, our hearts break for y’all with the loss of your precious Annabell Elise. May God continue to give y’all peace and comfort in the days ahead. We love y’all dearly!” her elder sister, Jill Duggar Dillard wrote on Instagram.

“Our hearts are breaking over your loss. Such beautiful words you’ve written in your post. Annabell will forever be in our hearts. We love you all and are praying for God’s peace and comfort during this time,” Joy Anna’s older sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald wrote.

Jana Duggar, Joy Anna’s eldest sister, also chimed in, “My heart aches for you, Joy and Austin! I know this has been a very difficult time for you. Watching you both walk through this deep sorrow and loss with hearts that continue to trust Jesus—in all things—has really touched me. Love you both dearly and praying for you!”

Joy Anna’s sister-in-laws Lauren Duggar and Anna Duggar both stated they understood her suffering, as both have previously suffered a miscarriage.

The Duggar family is sticking together during this challenging time for Joy-Anna and Austin. It is uncertain if this will feature in the next season of Counting On.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.