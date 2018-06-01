Duggar questionnaire uncovered: Jim Bob Duggar has a lot of concerns about potential suitors

The Duggar questionnaire is a hot topic right now. It isn’t new though, the idea that suitors had to fill out paperwork before entering a courtship with one of Jim Bob Duggar’s children was revealed two years ago.

Courting a Duggar is a big deal. There is a process, and sometimes, the potential suitor is shown the door. Jim Bob Duggar is determined to hand-pick his children’s spouses at all costs, even if there is an administrative overhead!

In 2016, the older Duggar daughters revealed there is a courtship questionnaire that is handed out by their father. Apparently, it was 30 pages long prior to 2014 when Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard. Since then, it has reportedly climbed to around 50 pages long.

Currently, there is a post in the Free Jinger forum that claims the Duggar questionnaire has been unearthed. Cafe Mom claims that it is plausibly real, though it hasn’t been confirmed by anyone in the family. Not only is this a little over the control boundaries, it is incredibly weird as well.

There are over 400 questions for the suitor to fill out and the Duggar questionnaire touches on everything from the suitor’s views on women wearing pants through to corporal punishment. Many critics have commented about the process being excessive, especially because people who are asking to court the children generally know how the Duggar family operates.

It appears that the Duggar girls were not joking about the Duggar questionnaire back in 2016. While there was some doubt that Jim Bob Duggar handed it out, all signs point to this being the real deal. If the number of pages nearly doubled in four years, there is no telling where it will be by the time Josie Duggar is ready to date.