Duggar property for sale boasts enormous gun collection on MLS listing

The Duggar family has made no qualms about their beliefs. They are centered in the far right side of the political scope, something that doesn’t come as a shock to viewers who have followed the family for over a decade.

Real estate is something Jim Bob Duggar and some of his children are into. Flipping houses and then selling them for a profit has been a blessing for the family. It isn’t something new, but the latest listing has definitely sparked some outrage.

In a photo on the latest listing on a Duggar family home, a gun collection is on full display. While that shouldn’t be terribly shocking given their beliefs, the amount and caliber of weapons are startling.

The shock has left some fans speechless.

While the house is listed for $1.45 million, there has yet to be a buyer interested in snagging the home.

The interior of the home is gorgeous and it is definitely a modern version of some of the other properties the family has sold before.

A room full of artillery like that is definitely something to give pause over. It is unclear who the guns belong to or why positioning them in photos was believed to be a good idea.

The Duggar family is highly controversial anyway, and adding these guns was just icing on the cake.