Duggar family visits Silver Dollar City after rumblings of trouble with Homeland Security

The Duggar family spent time at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri yesterday. Not all of the members went to enjoy the Christmas lights and decorations, but the pictures indicated a lot of them went along for the ride.

Currently, the Duggar family is in the limelight after reports surfaced that their family compound had been raided over the weekend. They issued a statement revealing that a raid did not happen and they are unaware of anyone at the home under investigation.

Timing for the Silver Dollar City trip has raised suspicions among Duggar fans. There is speculation about who is involved and what Homeland Security is investigating. Why would the family leave town and head to Missouri to have fun amid all of this?

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar went on the Silver Dollar City outing. She shared a family photo today after being absent from social media after nearly a week. The comments on her post were disabled, which isn’t shocking given the most recent rumblings.

Along for the ride to Silver Dollar City were Jana Duggar, Laura DeMasie, Jedidiah Duggar, Jason Duggar, Josh Duggar’s entire family, Jim Bob Duggar, and Johannah Duggar. There may have been more family members but those are the family members who were in photos shared on social media.

At this point, details about what is happening with the Duggar family remain unclear. They deny their home was raided and it was revealed that the car dealership where Josh Duggar worked was investigated. That was confirmed after TMZ shared the story. Other than that, Homeland Security cannot comment.

The next few weeks will be busy for the Duggar family as Anna gets ready to deliver her sixth child and the holidays begin. Viewers are hoping more information will be made available in the coming days.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.