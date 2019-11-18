Duggar family slammed by followers for posting ‘clickbait’ and content not available for non-US fans

Today, the Duggar family shared a photo of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell and revealed that their first photo as a family of four would be available if they just clicked the link in the bio section of their Instagram page. The couple welcomed their first daughter at the beginning of this month so a family photo is kind of a big deal.

In the comment section of the post, several followers commented that they were not able to view the site that the Duggars had linked. It appears that people in the UK, Germany, and Sweden are not able to read Us Weekly.

Also, one commenter wanted to know if the family was going broke due to the “clickbait” articles they were sharing. To be fair, the Duggars did reveal what would be seen if they clicked the link, so it wasn’t necessarily misleading.

Not only are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar doing it, but Anna Duggar has also joined in on the craze. She shared her own story with “LinkInBio” which went back to an article from May.

Some of the other children will likely take the cue from their parents and join in on sharing articles that they are likely getting paid for.

This practice has drawn a lot of attention to the Duggar family. They have been pretty scarce in the social media and public appearance game since the Josh Duggar scandal happened in 2015.

Duggar family stories were typically shared by People when it came to weddings, babies, or even courtship announcements. Now, they are using Us Weekly and TLC to broadcast their news.

How long will the “LinkInBio” craze last?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.