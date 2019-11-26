Duggar family Instagram cashflow sparks rumors they may need the cash amid Homeland Security investigation

Are the Duggars in need of more money? Fans and followers are wondering if that is the case following news of Homeland Security digging around in the lives, and their decision to opt into sharing articles for a portion of the revenue.

A few weeks ago, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar participated in the “LinkInBio” Instagram trend.

Doing this yields extra money for the couple after followers click the link, and the site hosting the article gets increased traffic. The Duggars would then get a portion of the profits, making it an easy way to earn extra cash.

Not only have Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar done this, but Anna Duggar has as well. Along for the ride were Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar, though they didn’t exactly understand the process and the link never made it to their bio.

Now, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett along with Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar, have jumped on the bandwagon as well.

Followers are wondering if the Duggars are hurting for money following revelations that the family was visited by Homeland Security. They have denied knowing anything about an investigation, but it was revealed that the car lot where Josh Duggar did business was the place visited by HSI agents.

Many theories are circulating about what could be happening, but until there is an official comment or an arrest, there is no way to know what The Duggar family is dealing with. It was odd to see them pop up with the “LinkInBio” craze, but that just added more fuel to the speculation fire.

More members of the Duggar family will likely find themselves joining the Instagram cash avenue, especially if they aren’t having to endorse any products. The reason behind them doing this has not been confirmed, but followers are wondering if money is needed.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.