Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson marries fiance Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson married her fiance Christain Huff on the family farm in West Monroe, Louisiana on Monday, November 25. The pair had been engaged since June when Christian proposed on bended knee.

Sadie had previously spoken of how she had always wanted to get married at the family home, and her wish came true Monday when the couple got married at the farm on a tennis court transformed to look like a romantic garden.

Sadie, 22, wore a strapless white gown with an impressive train, veil and long white gloves. The groom, 21, kept it traditional, by sporting a tuxedo with a white button-down shirt and bow tie.

Just before the wedding, Sadie posted a pic on Instagram with a message stating that she was about to become a “wifey” and that she was “PRETTY HAPPY BOUT IT.”

The wedding attended by a massive 600 guests, was officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio from Passion City Church in Atlanta, and Sadie’s father, Willie Robertson, led a prayer during the ceremony. The guests included Sadie’s castmate from Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribiero, and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

Following the ceremony after traditional and personal vows had been exchanged, the happy couple joined guests for a reception in a huge tent.

As you would perhaps expect, the dinner was a Louisiana feast with plenty of Cajun-inspired cuisine, provided by chef John Folse. There were also several stations providing milkshakes, coffee, and champagne.

The former Dancing with the Stars finalist was hoping to be dancing under the stars for a large portion of the evening.

The couple got engaged on June 9 when Huff popped the question. In a video posted online by Sadie, her fiance is seen popping the question on bended knee with a bottle of champagne nearby.

The happy couple will be spending their honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.