Drake & Migos tour dates and tickets: Find out when ‘Aubrey and the Three Amigos’ hit your city

Drake is set to tour North America in 2018 with Migos, billed as the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour”.
He announced the news in a post on Twitter, billing the line-up as “a hand-picked dream team” and revealing that pre-sale begins tomorrow and all tickets go on sale on Friday.
Aubrey & The Three Amigos.
Drake & Migos tour dates
The Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour starts on July 26 and will run through until November 17.
The first performance is in Salt Lake City, and the last a two-night event in Atlanta.
Here are the full tour dates:
July 26 — Salt Lake City
July 28 — Denver
July 31 — Kansas City
August 1 — Minneapolis
August 10 — Toronto
August 11 — Toronto
August 14 — Detroit
August 17 — Chicago
August 18 — Chicago
August 24 — New York
August 25 — New York
August 30 — New York
August 31 — New York
September 4 — Montreal
September 7 — Boston
September 8 — Boston
September 12 — Washington, D.C.
September 13 — Washington, D.C.
September 15 — Philly
September 16 — Nashville
September 21 — Miami
September 22 — Miami
September 24 — New Orleans
September 26 — Dallas
September 29 — Houston
September 30 — Houston
October 5 — Vegas
October 6 — Vegas
October 8 — Phoenix
October 12 — Los Angeles
October 13 — Los Angeles
October 16 — Los Angeles
October 17 — Los Angeles
October 26 — San Francisco
October 27 — San Francisco
November 1 — Seattle
November 3 — Vancouver
November 4 — Vancouver
November 6 — Edmonton
November 16 — Atlanta
November 17 — Atlanta
Where can I buy tickets?
You buy tickets for all of the shows under Drake tickets on Ticketmaster.
Drake & Migos 2018 tour: More info
Drake’s tour with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff comes ahead the release of his forthcoming album, which is reportedly called Scorpion. Drake & Migos famously previously teamed up in Walk It Talk It, which has more than 130million views on YouTube.