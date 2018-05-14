Drake & Migos tour dates and tickets: Find out when ‘Aubrey and the Three Amigos’ hit your city

Drake is set to tour North America in 2018 with Migos, billed as the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour”.

He announced the news in a post on Twitter, billing the line-up as “a hand-picked dream team” and revealing that pre-sale begins tomorrow and all tickets go on sale on Friday.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/P495NMynsn — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

Drake & Migos tour dates

The Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour starts on July 26 and will run through until November 17.

The first performance is in Salt Lake City, and the last a two-night event in Atlanta.

Here are the full tour dates:

July 26 — Salt Lake City

July 28 — Denver

July 31 — Kansas City

August 1 — Minneapolis

August 10 — Toronto

August 11 — Toronto

August 14 — Detroit

August 17 — Chicago

August 18 — Chicago

August 24 — New York

August 25 — New York

August 30 — New York

August 31 — New York

September 4 — Montreal

September 7 — Boston

September 8 — Boston

September 12 — Washington, D.C.

September 13 — Washington, D.C.

September 15 — Philly

September 16 — Nashville

September 21 — Miami

September 22 — Miami

September 24 — New Orleans

September 26 — Dallas

September 29 — Houston

September 30 — Houston

October 5 — Vegas

October 6 — Vegas

October 8 — Phoenix

October 12 — Los Angeles

October 13 — Los Angeles

October 16 — Los Angeles

October 17 — Los Angeles

October 26 — San Francisco

October 27 — San Francisco

November 1 — Seattle

November 3 — Vancouver

November 4 — Vancouver

November 6 — Edmonton

November 16 — Atlanta

November 17 — Atlanta

Where can I buy tickets?

You buy tickets for all of the shows under Drake tickets on Ticketmaster.

Drake & Migos 2018 tour: More info

Drake’s tour with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff comes ahead the release of his forthcoming album, which is reportedly called Scorpion. Drake & Migos famously previously teamed up in Walk It Talk It, which has more than 130million views on YouTube.