“Draco” crash in Reno: Watch the video as Mike Patey says he’s ‘100 percent’ to blame

YouTuber and internet celebrity Mike Patey was involved in a plane crash involving a highly-modified “Draco” backcountry plane on Monday.

The incident took place at the Reno-Stead Airport on Monday morning and the accident caused “extensive damage” to the aircraft, according to the Reno Gazette.

A statement from the STIHL National Championship Air Races indicated that the accident was the result of a “wind-related incident.”

The “Draco” backcountry plane was part of a static exhibit at the STIHL National Championship Air Races but it was not part of the race itself. The races involved hundreds of aircraft.

The word then broke that it was Mike Patey who was piloting the plane when it crashed. Luckily, no one was injured. Patey and two other passengers walked away from the crash unharmed.

That did little to settle Patel, who said it was one of the worst days of his life and could have been that much worse.

Mike Patey releases video after “Draco” crash

Mike Patey took to his YouTube channel after the accident to explain to his subscriber base of 106,000 fans what happened. The video has over 355,000 views at this time.

“Probably one of the worst days of my life and it could have been a whole lot worse,” Patey said in the video. “I just totaled my baby, Draco, in just the most stupidest possible way.”

Draco said that he should have picked another runway because of the heavy crosswinds or should have just chosen not to fly at all until they subsided.

“I had a wind bump like nothing I’ve ever felt and it lifted that left wing the rest of the way and turned the belly directly to the wind,” Patey explained. “I was a big giant kite and I was going for a ride and I had no control left.”

By the end of the video, Mike Patey said the Draco crash was the fault of only one person.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

“I want to make sure everyone knows that’s what it was — pilot error; pilot error; pilot error. I make no excuses,” Patey said. “This is going to haunt me for a long time.”