Dr. Deb on RHOC: Who is the Candy Apple rock band mom?

Dr. Deb Windham has made quite an impression on The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers. Her eccentric appearance has likened her to Lydia McLaughlin’s mother, Judy, as both gave off a hippie vibe.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke introduced her mom as part of her storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She is the newest addition to the group, brought on through her connection to Kelly Dodd. Dr. Deb appeared a few episodes ago, and last night, she was back for more.

Who is Dr. Deb Windham?

Aside from being Braunwyn’s mom, Dr. Deb is a doctor and a former rock band member. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, it was explained that while Braunwyn was growing up, she was on tour with the Candy Apple rock band. Dr. Deb brought her daughter everywhere with her and during a conversation, she recalled that the bartenders would fill Braunwyn’s bottle with milk as she watched the show.

After her rock band days, Dr. Deb Windham went to med school. At that point, Braunwyn Windham-Burke lived with her grandparents. Dr. Deb lists herself as a family practice MD on Instagram.

There was a heavy conversation that happened between Braunwyn and Dr. Deb Windham on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She felt like her mother left her and always loved herself more than she loved her own daughter.

In fact, during a confessional, Braunwyn revealed that at 4, she was taking a bus home and letting herself into her house with a key she wore around her neck. Dr. Deb wasn’t exactly sympathetic to Braunwyn’s feelings.

Will Dr. Deb continue to appear on RHOC?

If you are looking for more of Dr. Deb on The Real Housewives of Orange County, you’re in luck. She is slated to appear all season long and she even has her own confessionals. Braunwyn Windham-Burke added her mom as part of her life and she has won viewers over.

Next week, Braunwyn and some of the other girls will be having dinner with Dr. Deb. The previews showed laughing and fun, but that usually gives way to some drama. What will the other women think of the eccentric Dr. Deb Windham?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.