Dorit Kemsley age: How old is the RHOBH star?

Dorit Kemsley is one of the younger RHOBH housewives. Pic credit: Bravo

Dorit Kemsley is front and center on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. It started off with the dog drama and there are plenty more headline-making incidents happening down the road.

After having a bit of conflict with some of the other girls, Dorit Kemsley is in a precarious situation this season. Lines will be drawn in the sand this time, and some of the ladies will fall apart as a result.

How old is Dorit Kemsley?

As one of the younger Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley is currently 42. She was born on July 16, 1976. She is married to Paul Kemsley (PK) who is nearly 10 years her senior.

They share two children together, and from the outside, their life looks picture-perfect.

What is next for Dorit Kemsley on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Now that the dog drama has been talked about openly, Dorit Kemsley is waiting for the other shoe to drop.

She told Erika Girardi about it herself, and Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp learned about it from Vanderpump Dogs. The story will be getting out, and it is going to cause a lot of issues.

There was also a confrontation between Dorit and Camille Grammer at Andy Cohen’s baby shower. Some of that should be discussed at the reunion which should be filmed in the upcoming weeks.

A lot happened this season, and the reunion is going to be intense.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.