Dorinda Medley ‘gets engaged’ on April Fools’ Day

Several Bravo celebrities used April Fools’ Day to make some interesting claims, jokes, and decisions that impacted their Bravo contracts. Dorinda Medley didn’t hold back either, sharing a photo of her hand where she says she really likes the ring she’s wearing.

In the caption, she has “I DO” capitalized, making it seem like she’s saying “I do” to her boyfriend, John Mahdessian.

Several Real Housewives stars reached out on the photo, saying the ring was gorgeous. Sonja Morgan wrote that she loved it, while Camille Grammer said the ring was stunning. Kelly Dodd revealed it was gorgeous – but none of them wrote congratulations to the “I Do” part.

While some people were quick to give her congratulations on the milestone, others called her out for playing an April Fools’ Day joke.

This isn’t the first time that Dorinda Medley has faced engagement rumors. About two years ago, in early 2017, Dorinda had to set the record straight about her relationship with John Mahdessian after rumors that they were engaged.

She has repeatedly told viewers of The Real Housewives of New York that she loves their relationship, as they continue to live apart and she can take time away in the Berkshires without him.

In late 2017, she revealed that she was very much in love with him but didn’t want to ruin their relationship by getting married. On the show, John had teased Dorinda about having a ring ready and wanting to move on with her, but she shot down his offer very quickly.

John hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of New York for a few seasons, but it was a mutual decision. Just because he’s not on the show anymore doesn’t mean they aren’t together. But based on her Instagram post, we’re guessing that she merely pulled an April Fools’ Day joke on her followers.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.