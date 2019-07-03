Home > People

Donnie Yen wins the Bottle Cap Challenge, does it blindfolded

By
3rd July 2019 6:27 PM ET
Donnie Yen wins the Bottle Cap Challenge
Donnie Yen in the movie Ip Man (2008). Pic credit: Mandarin Films

Fans have declared the martial arts expert and action movie star Donnie Yen the winner of the Bottle Cap Challenge. In a video posted to Instagram and Twitter on July 3, the Hong Kong action movie star expertly performed the Bottle Cap Challenge blindfolded.

The viral Bottle Cap Challenge involves participants attempting to unscrew the top of a bottle with a kick without knocking the bottle over and spilling the liquid content.

The video shows the actor performing the kick blindfolded after actor Jason Statham performed the kick without being blindfolded.

The video taken in a gym shows the actor and martial artist in a red Toronto Raptors t-shirt. Yen, blindfolded, unscrews the top of a glass bottle filled with water with a kick.

The viral Bottle Cap Challenge was first performed by Taekwondo expert and UFC Champion Farabi Davletchin. UFC Featherweight ChampionMax Holloway, singer John Mayer and actor Jason Statham have also performed the challenge, and the videos of their performances went viral.

There was excitement on social media after Donnie Yen posted the video that showed him performing the Bottle Cap Challenge blindfolded.

Although some had earlier declared actor Jason Statham winner of the challenge, when Donnie Yen uploaded the video showing him performing the feat blindfolded, many changed their minds and declared him the final winner of the viral challenge.

Some fans suggested that Yen deserves to play the role of a superhero in the MCU.

Who is Donnie Yen?

Donnie Yen is a martial artist, actor, producer, film director, and action choreographer, born on July 27, 1963, in Guangzhou, China to Bow-sim Mark (mother), a Tai Chi grandmaster, and Klyster Yen (father) who worked as an editor for a Chinese newspaper.

He is the older brother of actress and martial artist Chris Yen, best known for playing Mika in Adventures of Johnny Tao: Rock Around the Dragon (2007).

His family moved to Hong Kong when he was two years old and soon afterward to the U.S.

Donnie’s mom, Bow-sim Mark, encouraged him to start martial arts training at a very young age. He was proficient in kung fu and tai chi by the time he was 10-years-old. He parents sent him to China during his teenage years to learn wushu and taekwondo.

He has won the world wushu tournament championship multiple times.

His first major film roles were Cheng Do in Drunken Tai Chi (1984) and Terry in Tiger Cage (1988). He also appeared as General Nap-lan in Once Upon a Time in China II (1992). He played Chen Zhen in the Fist of Fury TV series (1995). He appeared as the same character in the movie Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010).

He is best known for his role as the Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man in the popular film series (2008-2019) of the same name. He is also known internationally for his role as Chirrut Îmwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and Xiang in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017).

In his movie appearances, Yen showcases his skills in various areas of the martial arts, including kickboxing, taekwondo, karate, tai chi and Wushu. He is one of the highest paid Asian actors.

Donnie Yen is set to appear as Commander Tung in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Mulan.

