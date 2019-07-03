Donnie Yen wins the Bottle Cap Challenge, does it blindfolded

Fans have declared the martial arts expert and action movie star Donnie Yen the winner of the Bottle Cap Challenge. In a video posted to Instagram and Twitter on July 3, the Hong Kong action movie star expertly performed the Bottle Cap Challenge blindfolded.

The viral Bottle Cap Challenge involves participants attempting to unscrew the top of a bottle with a kick without knocking the bottle over and spilling the liquid content.

Aiyyo, Donnie Yen seriously just “Ip Man”-ded dis whole competition. Everyone can go home now. pic.twitter.com/dGQY9JmYIS — TASK the Ol' Nerdy Bastard. #StillWorthy (@UpToTASK) July 3, 2019

The video shows the actor performing the kick blindfolded after actor Jason Statham performed the kick without being blindfolded.

The video taken in a gym shows the actor and martial artist in a red Toronto Raptors t-shirt. Yen, blindfolded, unscrews the top of a glass bottle filled with water with a kick.

The viral Bottle Cap Challenge was first performed by Taekwondo expert and UFC Champion Farabi Davletchin. UFC Featherweight ChampionMax Holloway, singer John Mayer and actor Jason Statham have also performed the challenge, and the videos of their performances went viral.

Did a little research. Found out the originator of the #BottleCapChallenge is Taekwondo Master Farabi Davletchin who then challenged Jason Statham @thenotoriousmma @jcvd & @EyeOfJackieChan https://t.co/LLdxzbfR7G pic.twitter.com/4vOWZPHHWd — Paul (@PaulHillierdesu) July 3, 2019

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

"#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours Guy Ritchie and @jmoontasri" | https://t.co/J1X9XWKxHl pic.twitter.com/RT16VahcMv — Jason Statham (@realjstatham) July 1, 2019

There was excitement on social media after Donnie Yen posted the video that showed him performing the Bottle Cap Challenge blindfolded.

Although some had earlier declared actor Jason Statham winner of the challenge, when Donnie Yen uploaded the video showing him performing the feat blindfolded, many changed their minds and declared him the final winner of the viral challenge.

Let’s go home everybody.

Donnie Yen just officially ended the bottle cap challenge. pic.twitter.com/9XwNheO65E — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) July 3, 2019

That’s it. Here’s the winner right here. Donnie Yen does the bottle cap challenge blind folded! Dude doesn’t even hesitate! pic.twitter.com/cao1pHEfXG — A Native from the PNW (@YakamaRaised) July 3, 2019

Jason Statham does Max's Bottle Cap Challenge.. Donnie Yen …“Hold my 6th degree black belt “ pic.twitter.com/yF2vTYDCaD — peanut (@angrypeanut4) July 3, 2019

Donnie Yen wins. Flawless Victory. pic.twitter.com/0HAWrmdzDE — Film Feed (@FiImFeed) July 3, 2019

Some fans suggested that Yen deserves to play the role of a superhero in the MCU.

Who is Donnie Yen?

Donnie Yen is a martial artist, actor, producer, film director, and action choreographer, born on July 27, 1963, in Guangzhou, China to Bow-sim Mark (mother), a Tai Chi grandmaster, and Klyster Yen (father) who worked as an editor for a Chinese newspaper.

He is the older brother of actress and martial artist Chris Yen, best known for playing Mika in Adventures of Johnny Tao: Rock Around the Dragon (2007).

His family moved to Hong Kong when he was two years old and soon afterward to the U.S.

Donnie’s mom, Bow-sim Mark, encouraged him to start martial arts training at a very young age. He was proficient in kung fu and tai chi by the time he was 10-years-old. He parents sent him to China during his teenage years to learn wushu and taekwondo.

He has won the world wushu tournament championship multiple times.

His first major film roles were Cheng Do in Drunken Tai Chi (1984) and Terry in Tiger Cage (1988). He also appeared as General Nap-lan in Once Upon a Time in China II (1992). He played Chen Zhen in the Fist of Fury TV series (1995). He appeared as the same character in the movie Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010).

He is best known for his role as the Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man in the popular film series (2008-2019) of the same name. He is also known internationally for his role as Chirrut Îmwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and Xiang in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017).

In his movie appearances, Yen showcases his skills in various areas of the martial arts, including kickboxing, taekwondo, karate, tai chi and Wushu. He is one of the highest paid Asian actors.

Donnie Yen is set to appear as Commander Tung in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Mulan.