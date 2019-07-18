Donna Goudeau death hoax: The Texas inmate known for viral meme was not murdered in prison

Donna Goudeau, a Texas inmate best known for her memorable quotes during a 2011 arrest, is subject to a viral death hoax.

In 2011, the Texas resident proclaimed her innocence to local news station KBTV and many of her quotes became viral memes, such as “pop, hold it down,” “I’m legally blind,” and “pimp squad baby.”

Goudeau is not dead, she is alive and is currently an inmate in the Dr. Lane Murray Unit — a women’s prison in Gatesville, Texas, where she is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated robbery.

Unfortunately for Goudeau, the jury did not believe she was legally blind after she stood accused of being the getaway driver in a robbery. She was sentenced in 2011 with a projected release date of 19 July 2029.

Fake news website Huzlers published the fictional story about Goudeau being stabbed to death in prison. The website claims that Goudeau was arguing with another inmate, which led to the stabbing. However, an inmate search revealed that the viral meme star is still in prison.

Huzlers is a frequent purveyor of fake news and is a long-established hoax site that hopes to cash in on spreading fake news stories on Twitter and Facebook.

Goudeau was targeted earlier this year as part of a death hoax due to the popularity of her memes on social media.