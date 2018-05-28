Donda’s House: Kanye West charity controversy continues as Kim Kardashian chimes in AGAIN

Kanye West’s charity organization, Donda’s House, has been plastered all over the headlines in recent days for all the wrong reasons, and yesterday Kim Kardashian took to Twitter for a second time to lay into its director and co-founder Rhymefest.

The nonprofit initially released a statement last week claiming that things Kanye has said recently have tarnished its reputation.

Donda’s House was designed to help teenagers in Chicago engage in activities that would keep them away from violence, given that the city, in particular, is known to have one of the highest crime rates in the United States.

Recent controversial comments by Kanye include openly supporting Donald Trump’s views, and infamously saying that slavery was “a choice” for African-Americans.

The organization’s statement said they had as a result been left effectively trying to fight a fire to save the organization, which Rhymefest originally built with the rapper over a decade ago.

Due to the high volume of traffic on our website, the site keeps going in & our. Please view our statement via the attached screenshots. It is also available in full on our Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/U0MITce8eg — Donda's House, Inc. (@DondasHouse) May 26, 2018

The duo started the project together along with Donnie Smith under the impression that their vision could truly make a difference to the youngsters in Chicago, with eventual plans to help other teenagers in other areas stay away from the streets and violence.

The organization has been investing in things to benefit the local community, like building houses where teenagers can gather and socialize in environments that are safe for them.

After the statement came out, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to slam Rhymefest and defend Kanye.

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Fuck i spelled leveraging wrong. Typing while pissed will do this to you 😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Rhymefest was quick to respond, claiming that some of the thinks Kim said were inaccurate.

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

But she hit back again yesterday, saying the organization had been suffering after “several years of lack of performance”.

Let me break this all the way down … — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Kanye gave his “friend” an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I will always ride for my man! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

The same day the organization had come out with a “final statement” on Twitter, which was retweeted by Rhymefest, saying that the organization would be changing its name.

With the controversy seemingly escalating day by day, the argument shows no sign of stopping yet. How things conclude remains to be seen.