Donda’s House: Kanye West charity controversy continues as Kim Kardashian chimes in AGAIN

Kanye West’s charity organization, Donda’s House, has made endless headlines this past week

Kanye West’s charity organization, Donda’s House, has been plastered all over the headlines in recent days for all the wrong reasons, and yesterday Kim Kardashian took to Twitter for a second time to lay into its director and co-founder Rhymefest.

The nonprofit initially released a statement last week claiming that things Kanye has said recently have tarnished its reputation.

Donda’s House was designed to help teenagers in Chicago engage in activities that would keep them away from violence, given that the city, in particular, is known to have one of the highest crime rates in the United States.

Recent controversial comments by Kanye include openly supporting Donald Trump’s views, and infamously saying that slavery was “a choice” for African-Americans.

The organization’s statement said they had as a result been left effectively trying to fight a fire to save the organization, which Rhymefest originally built with the rapper over a decade ago.

The duo started the project together along with Donnie Smith under the impression that their vision could truly make a difference to the youngsters in Chicago, with eventual plans to help other teenagers in other areas stay away from the streets and violence.

The organization has been investing in things to benefit the local community, like building houses where teenagers can gather and socialize in environments that are safe for them.

After the statement came out, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to slam Rhymefest and defend Kanye.

Rhymefest was quick to respond, claiming that some of the thinks Kim said were inaccurate.

But she hit back again yesterday, saying the organization had been suffering after “several years of lack of performance”.



The same day the organization had come out with a “final statement” on Twitter, which was retweeted by Rhymefest, saying that the organization would be changing its name.

With the controversy seemingly escalating day by day, the argument shows no sign of stopping yet. How things conclude remains to be seen.

