Do the Duggars vaccinate? Derick Dillard reveals that he and Jill Duggar do

The Duggar family is controversial. Their show 19 Kids and Counting has been gone for a few years but the spin-off, Counting On has continued to show the older children and their growing families. From homeschooling to home births, the Duggars aren’t mainstream in most of their beliefs.

A big question mark surrounds the Duggar family regarding if they vaccinate their children or if the grandchildren are vaccinated. Given that they have traveled overseas and have done mission work in various countries, the likelihood that they have at least some of their vaccines is increased.

During an older episode of 19 Kids and Counting, 12 of the 18 children in the home had chickenpox, preventing Josie from coming home from the hospital after she was born. She was a micro-preemie at birth and exposing her to the illness was not an option. Given the fact that the chickenpox vaccine is a newer addition to the schedule, it is likely that the older children weren’t vaccinated for that at all.

While the status of the grandchildren is unknown for the most parent, Derick Dillard revealed that he and Jill Duggar do vaccinate their boys. This came up when he was promoting everyone getting the flu shot on social media.

Dillard received it, and when asked in the comment if they chose to vaccinate their children, he revealed that they do. He mentioned having to catch up on them before he moved to Asia in his early 20s.

Some fans assume that because the Duggar family has not openly revealed their views on vaccines that they likely get them. There are delayed schedules available for parents who want to get them slower than normal. At this point, only Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have confirmed that they do vaccinate their kids.

Counting On returns Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.