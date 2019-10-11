DJ Sancho arrested: Lubbock, TX, artist accused of indecency with a child

Charles Sanchez, a popular Lubbock, Texas DJ, best known to his fans as DJ Sancho, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of “indecency with a child with sexual contact.” He was released on Wednesday evening from the Lubbock County Detention Center after he posted a $50,000 bond.

DJ Sancho, 33, has more than 350,000 followers on Facebook.

He was arrested on Wednesday after two girls accused him of inappropriate touching on separate occasions. The first alleged incident was reported in November 2018 and the second in January 2019, according to Fox 34. One of the alleged victims was reportedly a minor less than 14 years old.

A Children’s Protective Services (CPS) report filed with the arrest warrant, dated October 4, revealed that one of the two claimed incidents happened in the summer of 2017, and involved a teenage family member who was a minor.

The teenage girl reportedly told investigators that DJ Sancho entered her bedroom one night when he was drunk. He allegedly offered her vodka and then got into bed with her. The minor said that although she was drunk she recalled that he tried to undress her. She said she told him to leave after he tried to get her naked.

Sanchez then reportedly left the room and went downstairs, and she also went downstairs when he called her. She allegedly found him in his underwear and he was visibly sexually aroused, according to Fox 34.

Part of the warrant read:

“[The minor] stated they went downstairs and he took off his underwear and she doesn’t know why he took off his underwear. [The minor] stated he was telling her to look at ‘it’ and she told him, ‘no, stop,’ then he didn’t say anything.”

The minor claimed that DJ Sancho touched her breasts through her clothes and tried to undo her bra. She said that when Sanchez took off his underwear and started drinking she went upstairs.

The child reportedly told investigators that she had viewed Sanchez as a father figure.

The second victim reportedly said that Sanchez touched her “no, no” spot while her mom was out of town, according to Everything Lubbock.

Everything Lubbock also reported that Sanchez had a defense attorney and did not speak to police investigators after he was arrested.