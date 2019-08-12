DJ Arafat dies in accident: Tributes pour in after Moto Moto singer’s death in motorcycle crash

Ivory Coast music legend DJ Arafat has died in a motorcycle accident — with tributes pouring in following the Moto Moto singer’s death.

After the news broke that he had been involved in the crash, hundreds of fans were said to have gathered outside the hospital in Abidjan where he was admitted.

Those keeping vigil reportedly kept chanting “Arafat cannot die,” while they waited for news on his condition. Sadly when an update was shared, it was not what fans had wished for.

“He was involved in an accident in the Angre neighborhood and later died in hospital. He died at 8:10 am this morning. He was Ivory Coast’s best musician,” Yves Jay Jay, a spokesperson for the singer, told CNN.

Oh no 😥 smh

Dj Arafat died in a

motorbike crash

R.I.P. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#djarafat pic.twitter.com/vr2EZYUmyX — Vanessa ✨ (@vanessakinbrite) August 12, 2019

Jeune Afrique magazine reported DJ Arafat, whose real name was Ange Didier Houon, had a fractured skull following the accident, and that this was one of the injuries that resulted in him passing away.

The 33-year-old was deemed the “King of Cupé-Décalé dance music”, a brash and colorful style of music which translates as “to cheat someone and run away” in Ivorian slang.

Not long after news of DJ Arafat’s death broke, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara shared his condolences for the family and music world on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the premature passing of Houon Ange Didier “DJ Arafat” Youth Icon and ambassador for Ivorian music and culture,” he said. “I extend my sincere condolences to his mother, his children, his biological and artistic families as well as to all his fans. My prayers are with them during this painful ordeal.”

Ivory Coast Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman also expressed his sincere condolences, and said a tribute in DJ Arafat’s honor would be organized soon.

For those of you who know the song and not the face….RIP DJ Arafat🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qn7UoHOXsd — Mama🌍 (@Maripoppinz_) August 12, 2019

Tributes To DJ Arafat

The sad news of DJ Arafat’s death spread quickly on social media. Tributes honoring the Moto Moto singer have been pouring in as fans deal with the devastating news.

Social media has been flooded with messages paying homage and expressing disbelief of the tragic accident.

“Tomorrow really isn’t promised RIP #DJArafat” user @thee_wendyoduor wrote.

“I keep saying, this life is borrowed, make the most out of it, live, love hard, impact! Exit! Sleep well #DJArafat take heart my love, glad you shared a moment!” tweeted @Vien007

“Just found out one of my favorite African DJs died doing one of my favorite things. RIP DJ ARAFAT !!!!” @badmandeezy said.

#DJArafat Africa will surly miss u #RIPDjArafat” tweeted @AloboRitah

As several fans pointed out in their tributes, he died doing one of the two things he genuinely loved. Riding motorcycles and music were his great passions in life.