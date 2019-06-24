Dita Von Teese announces new European and Australian tour, dates and more

Dita Von Teese is America’s sultriest export and she’s heading to Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia in the fall of 2019.

The Queen of Burlesque’s new revue is titled Glamonatrix and is an “extravagant” curated cavalcade of sexy performance and variety, according to Dita’s press release.

What to expect? There will be four all-new acts for Dita, and her costumes will be created by famed corset maker Mister Pearl, British designer Jenny Packham, French couturier Alexis Mabille, and burlesque icon Catherine D’Lish.

Her garments will be “smothered in Swarovski crystal” as she reinvents the classic “surprise cake” routine with a massive bejeweled cake, and what promised to be a memorable “Lipteese” number, where Dita “evokes a John Willie retro-fetish dream, riding her giant sparkling lipstick to energetic remixes from her album by French artist Sebastien Tellier and Australian electronic dance artist Andrew Armstrong of the band Monarchy.”

Dita will also “titillate as a big cat tamer in an erotic twist on vintage circus chic” as she wields a crystallized whip while wearing a sparkling Hussar style suit adorned with medals for strip teasing.

Fans can also plan on seeing Dirty Martini and Australian star Zelia Rose.

This is a follow up to Von Teese’s “The Art of the Teese” which played to sold-out crowds in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Dita said: “For me, burlesque has always been about finding my own power and confidence, embracing sensuality and encouraging others to do the same in their own lives. Glamour is the art of creating mystery and allure, and the new Glamonatrix show embraces all of these qualities.”

She added: “I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where unlikely icons take the stage and inspire others. I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers that change people’s minds about striptease.”

The Glamonatrix show is billed as a full evening of comedy and sophisticated striptease with “diverse beauty” and an inclusive and multi-faceted cast with the talents of male, female, and gender-fluid performers from around the world “to create a body-positive, celebratory show like no other.”

