Disha Patani shows off talents in new martial arts video with Rakesh Yadav

Disha Patani is among the elite Bollywood action stars of her generation. Her six-pack abs are a thing of legend in Bollywood, and they are an asset she works very hard to maintain and protect.

As Disha was a fitness enthusiast long before her career took off, intense workouts are par for the course for her — of course, now she is aided by legends such as martial arts expert Rakesh Yadav who directs the physical training of actors for some of Bollywood’s biggest films.

She recently showed off her martial arts skills in a new training video she posted of the pair together on Instagram.

Ready for any occasion

Disha, like many Bollywood actresses, does a lot more than just act. She is one of the most in-demand models in India, and the demand for her to grace magazine covers and model in high-end catalogs is quickly spreading to the UK and US.

As such, she maintains an intense workout schedule, whether she is at home, on the road, or on-set, so that she is physically ready for any opportunity that comes her way.

Mission Mangal is not happening

It isn’t for Disha anyway. Rumors circulated that Disha was signing on to appear in Mission Mangal, and they amped up with her latest photos and videos working out, but Akshay Kumar said there was no substance to the rumors.

He went further in saying that she was never even considered for a role, however not everyone is buying that he had not approached her about the project at some point.

Bharat is happening

The Ali Abbas feature, Bharat, which Patani stars in, will be released at the end of 2019. Appearing with Slaman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sunil Glover, the film is already highly anticipated despite very few details being available about the script.

One thing that is known is that Disha will be playing a trapeze artist, and her more than 15 million fans on Instagram can expect a lot more workout videos with Rakesh Yadaw as the project unfolds.